Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Friendz has a market cap of $1.90 million and $6,023.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00375564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.58 or 0.02282059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00141959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,137,860,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,757,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DragonEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

