Gene Source Code Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,307.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $30,307.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

