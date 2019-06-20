GPU Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.