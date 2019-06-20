Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.67

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and traded as low as $23.26. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 7,003 shares traded.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,996 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

