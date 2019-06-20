Hayden Brown Sells 1,435 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Hayden Brown sold 1,435 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $22,342.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $35,893.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Hayden Brown sold 3,750 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $62,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 1,987,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,803. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Upwork by 40.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after buying an additional 375,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $16,901,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $12,994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $10,383,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $9,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

