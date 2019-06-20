HiCoin Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $205.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 337.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

