Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,048,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,099 shares in the company, valued at $56,773,841.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. 236,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 261,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

