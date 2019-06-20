International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 165700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

