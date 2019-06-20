Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.79

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1244213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,305,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.