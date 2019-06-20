iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.20

Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.20 and traded as low as $1,997.80. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund shares last traded at $111.41, with a volume of 535 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $941,050,000.

