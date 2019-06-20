iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.59. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 1,049 shares changing hands.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

