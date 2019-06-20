iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.09. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 52,509 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHYG. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 145,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

