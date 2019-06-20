J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Update

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,248,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 5,742,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

