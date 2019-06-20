Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) were up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,257,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 413,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

