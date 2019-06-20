LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,336,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 3,591,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of LPL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 543,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

