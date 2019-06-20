Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 23.6% in May

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,591,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 4,523,800 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $419,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $621,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,927,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,771,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,130,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

