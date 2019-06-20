Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,887. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.05.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 216,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 116,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 817.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.