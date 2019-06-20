Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NVGS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 2,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,084. The firm has a market cap of $540.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Navigator has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Navigator by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the first quarter worth $126,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the first quarter worth $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the first quarter worth $285,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

