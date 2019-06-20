Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and TradeOgre. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $245,763.00 and $63.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,244,061,049 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

