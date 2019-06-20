OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OFS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. OFS Capital has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $171.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.70.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 555,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.