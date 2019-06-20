Peony Reaches Market Cap of $3,561.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market cap of $3,561.00 and $4.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 591,487 coins and its circulating supply is 441,513 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.