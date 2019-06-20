PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.48. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 1,002 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

