Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in May

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 891,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,439. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 10,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $651,096.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,493 shares of company stock worth $2,115,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plexus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 133,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,929. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $789.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

