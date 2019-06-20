Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.49

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 579569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.35 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.7936211 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Ovsenek sold 39,825 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total transaction of C$430,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,410,170.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

