ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.86

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $21.38. ProShares Short High Yield shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.