ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.23

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and traded as low as $95.23. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 shares last traded at $95.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.17% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SAA)

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

