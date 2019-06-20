Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) Short Interest Update

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,359,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 1,436,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 387,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIR remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 75,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.16. Restoration Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

