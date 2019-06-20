RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Update

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 374,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNET traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. RigNet has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $24.05.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 28.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNET shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of RigNet in a report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of RigNet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RigNet by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in RigNet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in RigNet by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RigNet by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

