RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Short Interest Update

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,544,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 2,324,200 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,024,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 107,619 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTW Retailwinds by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 720,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of RTW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 60,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. RTW Retailwinds has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

