Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expands By 22.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,412,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 3,612,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Comerica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.81.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 2,120,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

