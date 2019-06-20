Short Interest in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Increases By 9.3%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,800 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 2,526,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideanomics stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 543,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ideanomics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.