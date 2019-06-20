Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Declines By 6.8%

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,351,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $39,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.34. 162,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,658. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.28. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

