Short Interest in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Expands By 19.3%

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,552,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 2,977,200 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 733,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 1,354,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,535. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, VP W. Joseph Kim sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $88,697.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 9,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $174,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,690,902 shares of company stock worth $46,953,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 186.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.