Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,664,700 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 6,088,100 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 425,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,280. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen purchased 2,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,558. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,577.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

