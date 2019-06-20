SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given a $14.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.33 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson bought 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $225,070. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,335,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,520,000 after buying an additional 247,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,938,000 after buying an additional 631,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,336,000 after buying an additional 2,348,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,321,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,489,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,539,000 after buying an additional 77,304 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

