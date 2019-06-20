Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,377,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 9,781,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Santander lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. 498,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,330. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $49.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $504.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.04 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1989 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 47.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

