SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.74. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 1,536 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.1156 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,972,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

