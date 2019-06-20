SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.21

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and traded as low as $32.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.