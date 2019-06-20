SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.06. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

