STM Group (LON:STM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.00

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 105170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.62).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

