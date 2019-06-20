Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $61,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VAR traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $136.92. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,091. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 245.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,997,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 760,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $82,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,724.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 309,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,824,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

