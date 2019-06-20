VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

VBIV traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,442,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,343. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.22.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 1,864.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,526.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $620,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,152,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,040. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285,713 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 381.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 599,934 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 732,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

