VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.44. VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 4,186 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN during the 1st quarter worth $4,475,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN during the 1st quarter worth $2,837,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

