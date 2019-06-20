VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.08. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.1961 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,641,000.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.