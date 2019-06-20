XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

XXL Energy Corp (CVE:XL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.20. XXL Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

