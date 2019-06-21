-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Oil States International posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

OIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

OIS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 878,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $61,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 278,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,257,000.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

