-$0.32 EPS Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQ shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $10,058,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000.

Equillium stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,566. Equillium has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

