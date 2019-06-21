$0.56 EPS Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.40 million. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

HOLI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 523,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.44. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,550,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 184,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 109,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,753,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

