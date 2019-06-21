$497.25 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $497.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the lowest is $489.50 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16,044.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $13.50 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

COOP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 953,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray purchased 52,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $495,237.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth about $172,404,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,929,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,010,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

