Abyss Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kyber Network. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $1.15 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $775.59 or 0.07163893 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000258 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,036,226 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Indodax, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin, IDEX, ZBG, CoinBene, HitBTC and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

